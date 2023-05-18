Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IDA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.53, changing hands as low as $106.12 per share. Idacorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDA's low point in its 52 week range is $93.53 per share, with $115.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.39.

