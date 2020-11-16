Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICUI

In trading on Monday, shares of ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $193.19, changing hands as low as $189.00 per share. ICU Medical Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICUI's low point in its 52 week range is $158.01 per share, with $236.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.