Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICLN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: ICLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.59, changing hands as low as $21.83 per share. iShares Global Clean Energy shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.43 per share, with $34.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.96.

