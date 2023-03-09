Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.05, changing hands as low as $99.55 per share. Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICE's low point in its 52 week range is $88.60 per share, with $137.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.10. The ICE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

