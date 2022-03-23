Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IBTX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.88, changing hands as low as $72.73 per share. Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $62.82 per share, with $80.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.76.

