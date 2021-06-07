Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IBRX

In trading on Monday, shares of ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.99, changing hands as low as $15.71 per share. ImmunityBio Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBRX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.54 per share, with $45.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.65.

