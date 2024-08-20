Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IBP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $207.59, changing hands as low as $207.27 per share. Installed Building Products Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBP's low point in its 52 week range is $106.015 per share, with $281.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $209.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.