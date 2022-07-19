Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IBM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.73, changing hands as low as $127.72 per share. International Business Machines Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBM's low point in its 52 week range is $114.56 per share, with $144.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.96. The IBM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

