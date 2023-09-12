Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IAU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (Symbol: IAU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.29, changing hands as low as $36.14 per share. iShares Gold Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAU's low point in its 52 week range is $30.69 per share, with $39.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.24.

