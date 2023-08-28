Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IAS

In trading on Monday, shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (Symbol: IAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as low as $13.65 per share. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.63 per share, with $20.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.65.

