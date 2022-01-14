Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HZO

In trading on Friday, shares of MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.05, changing hands as low as $50.52 per share. MarineMax Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HZO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HZO's low point in its 52 week range is $39.63 per share, with $70.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.40.

