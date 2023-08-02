Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HYLB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the HYLB ETF (Symbol: HYLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.20, changing hands as low as $34.13 per share. HYLB shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYLB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.26 per share, with $36.3101 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.