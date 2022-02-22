Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - Hydro One

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSX: H.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.00, changing hands as low as $30.97 per share. Hydro One Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of H shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, H's low point in its 52 week range is $26.38 per share, with $33.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.09.

