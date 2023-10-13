Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HWM

News & Insights

In trading on Friday, shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.70, changing hands as low as $44.42 per share. Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Howmet Aerospace Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HWM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.134 per share, with $51.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.60. The HWM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

