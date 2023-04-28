Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HWKN

In trading on Friday, shares of Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.58, changing hands as low as $40.20 per share. Hawkins Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWKN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWKN's low point in its 52 week range is $33.31 per share, with $47.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.34.

