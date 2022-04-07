Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HWC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.24, changing hands as low as $49.08 per share. Hancock Whitney Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.07 per share, with $59.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.