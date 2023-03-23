Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HTLD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.42, changing hands as low as $15.22 per share. Heartland Express, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTLD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.78 per share, with $18.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.28.

