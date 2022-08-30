Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HTHT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of H World Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.30, changing hands as low as $35.60 per share. H World Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTHT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.975 per share, with $52.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.02.

