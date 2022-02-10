Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HSII

In trading on Thursday, shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.79, changing hands as low as $43.43 per share. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSII's low point in its 52 week range is $32.76 per share, with $50.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.62.

