Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HSIC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.63, changing hands as low as $77.10 per share. Henry Schein Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSIC's low point in its 52 week range is $64.75 per share, with $92.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.18. The HSIC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

