Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HRMY

In trading on Monday, shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.71, changing hands as low as $43.12 per share. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 18.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRMY's low point in its 52 week range is $32.30 per share, with $62.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.19.

