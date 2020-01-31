Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HQY

In trading on Friday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.15, changing hands as low as $65.19 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.87 per share, with $85.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.32.

