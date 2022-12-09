Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HQY

In trading on Friday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.06, changing hands as low as $62.13 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $38.53 per share, with $79.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.32.

