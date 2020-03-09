Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HPQ

In trading on Monday, shares of HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.92, changing hands as low as $19.46 per share. HP Inc shares are currently trading off about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.93 per share, with $23.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.43. The HPQ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

