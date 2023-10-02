Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HP

In trading on Monday, shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.23, changing hands as low as $40.09 per share. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HP's low point in its 52 week range is $30.405 per share, with $54.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.24.

