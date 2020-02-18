Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HOPE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.14, changing hands as low as $13.97 per share. Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.29 per share, with $15.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.97.

