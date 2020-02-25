Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HMN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.38, changing hands as low as $43.33 per share. Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HMN's low point in its 52 week range is $34.38 per share, with $48.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.49.

