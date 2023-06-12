Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HL

In trading on Monday, shares of Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.29, changing hands as low as $5.23 per share. Hecla Mining Co shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HL's low point in its 52 week range is $3.41 per share, with $7 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.24.

