Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HIG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.14, changing hands as low as $66.81 per share. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIG's low point in its 52 week range is $50.37 per share, with $78.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.89. The HIG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

