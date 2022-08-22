Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HI

In trading on Monday, shares of Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.31, changing hands as low as $45.16 per share. Hillenbrand Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.84 per share, with $54.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.61.

