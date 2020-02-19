Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HGV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.04, changing hands as low as $31.58 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HGV's low point in its 52 week range is $24.83 per share, with $36.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.03.

