Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HES

In trading on Friday, shares of Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.64, changing hands as low as $75.63 per share. Hess Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $46.06 per share, with $92.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.81. The HES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

