Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HDV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.08, changing hands as low as $91.91 per share. iShares Core High Dividend shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDV's low point in its 52 week range is $79.39 per share, with $96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.67.

