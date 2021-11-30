Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HDV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.49, changing hands as low as $95.90 per share. iShares Core High Dividend shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDV's low point in its 52 week range is $86.18 per share, with $100.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.19.

