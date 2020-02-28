Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HD

In trading on Friday, shares of Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $220.53, changing hands as low as $212.55 per share. Home Depot Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HD's low point in its 52 week range is $179.52 per share, with $247.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $215.95. The HD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

