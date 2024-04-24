Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $333.76, changing hands as low as $333.12 per share. Home Depot Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HD's low point in its 52 week range is $274.26 per share, with $396.8729 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $333.67. The HD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

