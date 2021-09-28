Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HCAT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Health Catalyst Inc (Symbol: HCAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.40, changing hands as low as $50.90 per share. Health Catalyst Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCAT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.653 per share, with $59.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.41.

