Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HASI

In trading on Friday, shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.96, changing hands as low as $28.83 per share. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HASI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.72 per share, with $36.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.32.

