Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.82, changing hands as low as $10.74 per share. Hawaiian Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.34 per share, with $17.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.85.

