Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GXC

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P China ETF (Symbol: GXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.42, changing hands as low as $78.98 per share. SPDR S&P China shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GXC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.01 per share, with $93.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.