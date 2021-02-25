Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GWRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.43, changing hands as low as $113.00 per share. Guidewire Software Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWRE's low point in its 52 week range is $71.64 per share, with $134.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.86.

