Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GTY

In trading on Monday, shares of Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.37, changing hands as low as $28.31 per share. Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTY's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $31.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.37.

