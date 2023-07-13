Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GTY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.31, changing hands as low as $33.01 per share. Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTY's low point in its 52 week range is $25.49 per share, with $36.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.24.

