Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GTES

In trading on Friday, shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.33, changing hands as low as $15.89 per share. Gates Industrial Corp PLC shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTES's low point in its 52 week range is $10.58 per share, with $18.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.99.

