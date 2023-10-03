Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GSLC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the GSLC ETF (Symbol: GSLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.89, changing hands as low as $82.71 per share. GSLC shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GSLC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.5149 per share, with $90.4099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.83.
