Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GSK

In trading on Monday, shares of GSK plc (Symbol: GSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.68, changing hands as low as $42.48 per share. GSK plc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSK's low point in its 52 week range is $37.80 per share, with $46.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.50.

