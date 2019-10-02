Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GSIE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the GSIE ETF (Symbol: GSIE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.82, changing hands as low as $27.60 per share. GSIE shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSIE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.4736 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.60.

