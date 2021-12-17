Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GSHD

In trading on Friday, shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (Symbol: GSHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.19, changing hands as low as $124.95 per share. Goosehead Insurance Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSHD's low point in its 52 week range is $78.86 per share, with $181.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.25.

