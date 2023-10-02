Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GSBD

In trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (Symbol: GSBD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.30, changing hands as low as $14.10 per share. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSBD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.75 per share, with $16.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.15.

