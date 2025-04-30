Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GRMN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $195.71, changing hands as low as $178.74 per share. Garmin Ltd shares are currently trading off about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRMN's low point in its 52 week range is $151 per share, with $246.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $189.89. The GRMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

